Princess Ingrid spotted enjoying beloved Aussie snack at University of Sydney

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway is living her Aussie life!
The 21-year-old royal, who is currently studying at the University of Sydney, was spotted enjoying a beloved Australian snack on Sunday, August 17.
In the images, obtained by Daily Mail, the princess was seen walking around campus with two packets of Tim Tams.
According to the outlet, Princess Ingrid was gifted the beloved Aussie biscuits by her local friend, who has been helping Ingrid transition into life Down Under.
Her friend knew exactly what to buy as she purchased popular flavours Double Coat and Chewy Caramel.
The Princess and her Aussie pal were seen taking a selfie on Ingrid's digital camera before continuing to walk through the university.
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s elder daughter rocked an elegant blue cardigan, white trousers and a striped headband by Swedish brand Djerf Avenue.
She let her natural beauty shine as she went make up free and added charm to her outfit with classic silver earrings and chunky rings.
Princess Ingrid, who is second in line to the throne after her father, touched down in Australia in July.
“I'm looking forward to starting my studies at the University of Sydney. It will be exciting to become a student, and I'm looking forward to gaining new perspectives on both European and international politics,” she said in a statement at the time
Before continuing her studies in Australia, Princess Ingrid embarked on military training at the Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord last year.