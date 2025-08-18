Home / Royal

Prince William decides Andrew’s fate as future King amid 'potential danger'

Prince Andrew's back to back controversies, dark past and public humiliation has reportedly compelled Prince William to take brutal decision against him.

The future King William, who is currently preparing himself to take the throne, will likely to kick the disgraced brother of King Charles out of the firm to save Royal Family from further drama.

Andrew Lownie, author of the newly released biography on, The Rise and Fall of the House of York, in an interview with Women's Day magazine predicted William's first move against his uncle whenever he becomes king.

“William will do it alone [get rid of Prince Andrew] and probably get rid of Harry as well,” Lownie told the outlet.

He further suggested that William might even turn to  Parliament to change the legislation in order to save the monarchy from Andrew.

“Andrew knows he will receive no favours once William is king. His ambitions are now centred on his daughters becoming working royals," the royal author added.

As per Lownie, The Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton barely speak to the father of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, especially since the couple tried to remove Andrew from his residence, Great Windsor Park.

"They don’t like him personally and can see the danger he poses to the institution that William will inherit." he revealed.

This bombshell interview came just days after the author uncovered controversial facts about Andrew's life, from losing virginity at 11 to his ties with sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. 

For the unversed, Andrew was stripped of his royal title in 2020 by Queen Elizabeth II (the then-monarch) after his BBC Newsnight interview, in which he confessed about his friendship with Epstein.

