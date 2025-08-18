Home / Royal

Meghan Markle faces criticism as she breaks basic etiquette in new video

The Duchess of Sussex faces intense backlash as she puts half-eaten cookie back on serving plate


Meghan Markle is once again at the center of criticism after a promotional video for her lifestyle brand As Ever left viewers cringing.

A recent promo for her lifestyle brand As Ever, shared on Brand’s Instagram account, featured a carefully laid out plate of cookies, including ones decorated with the words “as” and “ever.”

While the video looked appealing, the eagle-eyed royal fans noticed a gross detailing, which the Duchess of Sussex and the As Ever team might have missed.

In the clip, a hand appeared to swirl a tea bag around in a teacup which later grabs the "as" cookie, dips it in the tea, takes a bite offscreen and then places it back on the plate with a chunk missing.

Soon after the video was posted, the internet went wild as they criticized Meghan Markle for what they saw as a breach of basic table manners.

Not only this, a bug was also seen crawling across and around the plate of cookies, moving between the treats.

Resharing the video, one user freaked out, "See the bug crawling around the cookie? Zoom in on the video. Eek!" 

"She bites into the cookie and then puts it back on the community cookie plate?," one commented.

While another taunted, "This is beyond disgusting."

"OK this is gross - bug crawling on the plate and then putting a half eaten cookie back!" the third added.

For those unknown, Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand As Ever with Netflix partnership and it includes products like jams, baking mixes and wines

