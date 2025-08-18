King Charles keeps long-held tradition alive with joyful arrival at Balmoral

Home / Royal

It’s time for a well-deserved vacation for King Charles!

Keeping the centuries-old tradition of his great-great-grandparents, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, alive, the 76-year-old British monarch has arrived at Balmoral Castle to spend his annual summer vacation.

The Royal Family of the United Kingdom took to its official Instagram account on Monday, August 18, to share a carousel of photos featuring King Charles receiving a warm welcome from public.

In the caption, the Royals shared, “The King has arrived at Balmoral Castle where he was welcomed by a Guard of Honour held by Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland.”

“His Majesty met the mascot of the Regiment: a Shetland pony called Corporal Cruachan IV,” they delightful noted.

Furthermore, the palace shared that King Charles visit to Balmoral for his annual summer break marks the continuation of a longstanding tradition that dates back to mid-1800s.

“The King’s arrival continues the long tradition of Monarchs spending their summers at Balmoral, which began with Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the mid-1800s,” shared Buckingham Palace.

In the photos, King Charles was seen donning a tweed jacket and a tartan kilt, looking cheerful as he met the guards and Scottish locals.

King Charles’ visit to Balmoral comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton announced relocating from Adelaide Cottage.

