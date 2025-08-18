Home / Royal

King Felipe delivers moving statement amid devastating Spain wildfires

The Spanish King, Felipe VI, visited the Headquarters of the Military Emergency Unit to receive latest update on wildfire

King Felipe recognized and expressed gratitude to firefighters and Military Emergency Unit for their “incredible efforts.”

On Sunday, August 17, the Royal Family of Spain took to Instagram to share about the monarch’s latest engagement, reporting that he visited the Military Emergency Unit to receive the latest update on the devastating wildfires in the country.

After working closely with the unit, the King delivered a moving statement to acknowledge the hard work and outstanding efforts of the military, volunteer, and civilians, for their contributions and efforts amid the tough time.

In a video shared by the Royal Family, King Felipe stated, “It is to convey to you first my recognition, my congratulations, my encouragement and my gratitude because I know that you are giving everything, even beyond your own personal capabilities at times.”

“Watching with a certain helplessness what it is like to fight against a monster that advances with tremendous voracity. Well no, it is not easy, but there you continue fighting against it and doing the most important thing which is to protect, to care for the civilian population, not only saving lives and providing security, but also attending to the human aspect and proximity,” he added.

Felipe went on to acknowledge the efforts of the civilian personnel, forestry brigades, technicians, firefighters, state security forces and bodies, and all the volunteers.

“Thank you to all active military, civilian, volunteer, etc. that you are fighting the devastating wildfires ravaging much of our country,” the monarch expressed.

Notably, King Felipe VI is the Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Spanish Armed Forces, holding the rank of Captain General.

