Royal

King Charles makes emotional confession about Australia before kicking off tour

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will travel to Australia and Samoa for an 11-day state visit

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024


The King and Queen of England, Charles and Camilla fuelled fans excitement with a delightful post.

As King Charles and Queen Camilla gear for their first international trip to Australia on October 18, 2024, the Royal Family's Instagram account shared rare facts about the cancer-stricken monarch's "deep association" with the Oceanic state.

The first slide revealed that this upcoming trip will mark Charles' 16th visit to Australia, however, it is his first since becoming the king after Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022.

Next in line was a black-and-white photo of the late queen with King Philips, as they were the first reigning monarchs to visit Australia in 1954.

The third photo in carousel was one of the most nostalgic of Charles, when he was the Prince of Wales.

As per the slide, Charles developed "deep affection" with the country as he spent two terms as an exchange student at Timbertop in 1966, a remote outpost of the Geelong Church of England Grammar School in Melbourne.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will embark on an 11-day tour to Australia and Samoa on October 18, 2024.

