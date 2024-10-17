Royal

Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall

Prince William had a day of connection learning about environmental initiatives at Duchy College

  October 17, 2024
Prince William radiated joy by flashing a wide smile during his visit to the Duchy College Stoke Climsland today, on October 17.

Per Express UK, he headed to the Callington town of Cornwall for carrying out some public engagements as the county’s very own Duke.

While on a stroll around this campus, the Prince of Wales learned how the institute is creating opportunities for the youth of rural areas.

The college is a part of a group of 23 farms that are together called the Stoke Climsland Farm Clusture, which is collaborating to bring environmental change with Prince William.

Upon his arrival, the Prince of Wales was greeted by its staff, chit-chatting and cracking jokes for a while.

Exclusively arranging the day’s activities for the future king, the team planned to engage him in a CSI training exercise alongside candidates of the Military & Protective Services Academy College.

Later on, Prince William visited a café that is backed by the institute’s students.

He had a conversation with them, then moved on to hear from pupils of the Future Farm programme.

This has been an incredibly busy week for the Prince of Wales.

Eyeing a packed schedule tomorrow as well, Prince William has already made appearances for NFL Foundation, Centrepoint Awards, Cornwall, Homewards, and other important duties.

