Durefishan Saleem stuns fans with new saree look: Video inside

Durefishan delighted fans with her brand new saree look.
The Ishq Murshid star took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a video of her wearing a beautiful red saree and flashing a wide smile to the camera.
Her shiny black hair cascaded down the shoulders, and for the makeup, the Khaie actress wore a pink lipstick and matching blush.
Durefishan, who is known for her minimalist look wore no jewellery and let her simplicity did all the talking.
The Instagram reel was accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan's hit film Mohabbatain's theme song.
Durefishan penned an epic caption,“Music that’s playing in my head whenever I wear a saree,” to express her love for the song.
Soon after the Jaisay Apki Marzi actress posted an adorable video, her fans rushed to the comment section praising her grace.
“Your appearance is very simple and looks charming,” one user commented
Admiring her attire, another mentioned, “How pretty without any accessories, just saree and uuuu”
“Ohh my god, national crush” the third wrote.
Calling the Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi starlum graceful, a fan effused, “You wear that saree with such elegance, like pure grace wrapped in beauty.”
Durefishan's fan base increased after her two hit dramas Ishq Murshid and Khaie.
To note, Durefishan also received an award for the new emerging talent in ARY’S People Choice Awards back in 2021.