Cher heats up romance with toyboy AE Edwards in recent outing

Cher still got the sizzle even at 78!
The music legend heated up romance with her 40 years younger boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards during a recent outing.
Cher attended the reopening of Burberry's newly-renovated New York flagship store in Midtown Manhattan with her on and off toyboy, on Wednesday.
The singer looked gorgeous as always as she held hands with Alexander during cozy appearance.
Cher, known for her timeless glamour and style, slipped into a chic black trench coat, wide-leg trousers and a lace bra.
She completed her jaw-dropping look with a dazzling diamond ring in her left hand and a sleek small black bag, which the singer complemented with radiant makeup and a long blonde wavy wig.
Meanwhile, Alexander, a Sony Music Publishing executive, opted for a black pin-stripe double-breasted suit and shiny black shoe, looking absolutely dapper.
Earlier to Burberry cocktail party, Cher was last seen headlining the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday.
Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards, who rekindled romance in September 2023 after a brief split, seemed inseparable as they held hands at the event.