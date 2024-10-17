Entertainment

Cher heats up romance with toyboy AE Edwards in recent outing

Cher and her 40 years younger boyfrined, Alexander 'AE' Edwards rekindled romance last year after a brief split

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Cher heats up romance with toyboy AE Edwards in recent outing
Cher heats up romance with toyboy AE Edwards in recent outing

Cher still got the sizzle even at 78!

The music legend heated up romance with her 40 years younger boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards during a recent outing.

Cher attended the reopening of Burberry's newly-renovated New York flagship store in Midtown Manhattan with her on and off toyboy, on Wednesday.

The singer looked gorgeous as always as she held hands with Alexander during cozy appearance.

Cher, known for her timeless glamour and style, slipped into a chic black trench coat, wide-leg trousers and a lace bra.

She completed her jaw-dropping look with a dazzling diamond ring in her left hand and a sleek small black bag, which the singer complemented with radiant makeup and a long blonde wavy wig.

Meanwhile, Alexander, a Sony Music Publishing executive, opted for a black pin-stripe double-breasted suit and shiny black shoe, looking absolutely dapper.

Earlier to Burberry cocktail party, Cher was last seen headlining the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday.

Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards, who rekindled romance in September 2023 after a brief split, seemed inseparable as they held hands at the event.

3 so-called ‘healthy’ snacks that might be deceiving you

3 so-called ‘healthy’ snacks that might be deceiving you
Hailey Bieber’s father claims she helps Justin Bieber ‘survive’

Hailey Bieber’s father claims she helps Justin Bieber ‘survive’
Instagram takes safety measures to combat sextortion targeting teen users

Instagram takes safety measures to combat sextortion targeting teen users
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit

Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit

Entertainment News

Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
Liam Payne’s family breaks silence on his ‘devastating’ death
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
BTS Jin paints town red for J-Hope's romantic welcome with massive bouquet
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
Liam Payne ex Maya in 'shock’ after calling his death ‘manipulation tactic’
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
Kanye West, Bianca Censori look tense amid sexual assault lawsuit
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
Liam Payne death: Rare facts to know about One Direction’s heartthrob
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
Jennifer Garner expresses joy for reuniting with THIS ’13 Going on 30’ costar
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
Travis Kelce shares his special feelings after 'awesome' date with Taylor Swift
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
Artem Chigvintsev breaks silence on Nikki Garcia ‘reconciliation’ rumors
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
Selena Gomez launches new global Rare Beauty campaign
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton honour late One Direction star Liam Payne
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
Kim Kardashian sets mother-daughter goals with North West in new outing
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
Liam Payne flew to meet THIS One Direction member before death