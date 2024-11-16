Who was Tony Todd? All about ‘Final Destination’ actor

Tony Todd, born as Anthony Tiran Todd, was a well-known American actor who rose to fame with his outstanding work in 1992 film Candyman and the Final Destination franchise.
The Final Destination actor was born in Washington, D.C. on December 4, 1954. Todd received his early education in Hartford Public High School as he grew up in Hartford, Connecticut, and later graduated from University of Connecticut.
Todd studied theater at Eugene O’Neill National Actors Theatre Institute. The actor has worked in over 100 theatrical and television films alongside several notable Hollywood stars.
The American actor made his debut in Hollywood in the mid-1980s with some small roles in films and TV series.
He was starred in 1986 film Platoon and 1990 movie Night of the Living Dead before rising to fame with his titular role in 1992 film Candyman.
Besides his work in the movies, Todd has also contributed in a number of TV series and has lend his voice in numerous animations, video games, and narrations.
The actor shared two children, Alexander and Ariana, with his wife Fatima Cortez-Todd. Tony Todd was announced dead on November 6, 2024, at his home at the age of 69.
Tony Todd Movies:
First starred in 1986 film Sleepwalk, in which he played the character of Barrington Rutley III, Tony Todd’s decades-long career saw him playing amazing roles in various movies and TV shows.
The actor’s movies include Platoon (1986), Night of the Living Dead (1990), The Crow (1994), The Rock (1996), Wishmaster (1997), Hatchet (2006), The Man from Earth (2007), Frankenstein (2015), Death House (2017), and Hell Fest (2018).
Much of his fame also came from his role, William Bludworth, in the Final Destination franchise.
Tony Todd TV Series:
Tony Todd made his TV debut with 1987 show Simon & Simon, in which he played Troy Tolliver.
He then worked in numerous TV series throughout his career that include Werewolf (1987), Night Court (1989), Law & Order (1994), Angel (2000), Night Stalker (2005), Psych (2009), Halloween Wars (2013), while his last TV series was Scream: Resurrection (2019).
The actor also made recurring appearances in American science fiction media franchise, Star Trek, in which he played several different characters.