Celine Dion shares never-before-seen photoshoot on ‘Courage’ 5th anniversary

Celine Dion is celebrating 5th anniversary of her 2019 hit album Courage!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, November 15, 2024, the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker shared a short clip of an unseen video from her stunning photoshoot that was done back in 2019 during the release of her twelfth English-language album.
The singer also penned a heartfelt lengthy caption where she reflected on her emotions as she marked this milestone.
“In celebration of the 5th anniversary of "Courage," the album, we hope you enjoy this never-before-seen footage from the 2019 photoshoot,” wrote the I’m Alive songstress in the caption.
Dion recalled what made her name the album “courage” and shared the tale behind it.
She continued to write, “I think I went through a lot. And life has given me the tools… to find my inner strength, to find courage, and to keep going. The people that I love so much embraced the moments that were difficult.”
“They gave me so much strength. And then a song came that was called "Courage", and it didn't take long for all of us to say, 'I think the album should be called Courage” - Celine xx...” Celine Dion concluded.
She also wrote the whole caption in French language.
The legendary singer has made a huge contribution in English and French music industry, and has sung songs in several other languages as well that includes Japanese, German, Mandarin, Neapolitan, Spanish, and Italian.
Moreover, Celine Dion recently performed two of her hit songs, I’m Alive and The Power of Love, at the 1001 Seasons to honor one of her favorite designers, Elie Saab.