Taylor Swift gives BIG update after Grammy Awards 2025 nominations

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024
Taylor Swift has a big update to share after she bagged multiple Grammy nominations!

The Cruel Summer hitmaker, who is currently on the final leg of her superhit sixth ongoing concert tour, The Eras Tour, shared an exciting update for her 283 million fans after receiving six nominations for Grammy Awards 2025.

On October 15, 2024, the singer turned to her Instagram handle where she revealed that the vinyl and CD on her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be available on November 29, 2024.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, November 16, Taylor Swift shared a post in which she put a countdown to The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD.

She also shared a big update that The Official Eras Tour Book will also be available for the “first time ever.”

“Just 13 days til The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD AND The Official Eras Tour Book are all available for the first time ever at @target!” captioned the singer.

She concluded, “International info coming soon.”

Taylor Swift is currently performing her thrilling concerts at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, where she will be performing till November 23, 2024.

Her last three shows are scheduled at BC Place in Vancouver from December 6 to 8, 2024.

