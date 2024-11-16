Top celebrity divorces of 2024: From Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez to Cardi B, Offset

As 2024 nearly comes to an end, several notable Hollywood celebrities had a thrilling year of whirlwind romance, however, many others made headlines with their shocking divorces.
From the cherished Hollywood couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who were lovingly dubbed Bennifer, to the rapper couple Cardi B and Offset, many iconic couples who were once madly in love, turned estranged as their differences grew.
Here's a list of Top Celebrity Divorces of 2024:
1- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck:
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, also known as Bennifer, after being in an on-and-off relationship, tied the knot on July 16, 2022, and ended up having divorce in 2024.
JLo pulled the plug on her marriage with Affleck on their second wedding anniversary in Georgia.
The Unstoppable actress listed her and the Argo actor’s separation date as April 26, 2024, while officially filed for divorce on August 20, 2024.
2- Cardi B and Offset:
The Hollywood rapper duo, Cardi B and Offset, were united in a wedlock and secretly exchanged vows in September 2017, which she later revealed via her social media post.
Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset’s divorce this year, marked the couple’s second attempt and first successful one to end their marriage.
The Invasion of Privacy rapper first filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020, after which the pair reconciled.
However, in July 2024, Cardi B officially parted ways with Offset and welcomed their third child on September 7, 2024.
3- Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose:
Miley Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose, who first crossed paths in 2010 on the auditions for a role in Hannah Montana, once again met the American singer-songwriter and actor in 2021 for a collaboration on track New Day.
After brief dating period, the couple got engaged in November 2022, and married on October 10, 2023.
However, just after a few months of tying the knot, Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose in May 2024, citing “inappropriate marital conduct” and “fraud.”
4- Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied:
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied had their first encounter in 2009 while filming for the movie Black Swan.
The ex-couple got married in a Jewish ceremony that took place in Big Sur, California, on August 4, 2012. After a decade-long loving relationship, some media reports emerged suggesting Millepied having an extra-martial affair.
Although, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied never spoke on the allegations publicly, the couple quietly ended their marriage in March 2024.
5- Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley:
Chance the Rapper and his wife Kirsten Corley began dating in 2013, after which the duo welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2015.
The duo tied the knot on March 9, 2019, after on-and-off relationship, however, the marriage only lasted 5 years as the couple ended up separating in April 2014.
6- Sutton Foster and Ted Griffin:
Sutton Foster and Ted Griffin were united in a wedlock on October 25, 2014, after getting engaged on September 19, 2023.
The actress filed for divorce from Ted Griffin in October 2024.
7- Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher:
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher first met at a party in Sydney in 2001.
The couple got engaged a few years after dating in 2004 and got married in a Jewish ceremony on March 15, 2010 in Milan, Paris.
On April 5, 2024, the duo made a joint statement where they revealed that they have officially called it quits on their 20 years of marriage. The couple shares two daughters and a son.
8- Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán :
Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán exchanged wedding vows in Las Vegas on July 19, 2003. The couple parted ways after 21 years of their wedding on August 29, 2024.
The ex-couple shares a daughter named Sofia, born on June 16, 2004.
9- Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope:
Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope first met on the set of a Lifetime movie after which they got hitched in 2022.
However, on August 13, 2024, Samantha filed for divorce from Lawrence after two years of their marriage.
10- Cameron Mathison and Vanessa Marie Arevalo:
Vanessa Marie Arevalo and Cameron Mathison tied the knot on July 27, 2002. The duo pulled the plug on their 22 years of marriage in July 2024.