Sabrina Carpenter receives HUGE news after multiple Grammy nominations

The Short n’ Sweet Tour starlet bagged six nominations in Grammy Awards 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • November 16, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter has a lot to celebrate amid her ongoing superhit Short n’ Sweet Tour!

The American singer, 25, recently received a huge news about her first-ever Grammy nominations for the superhit sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet, on which she shared her thrilling reaction through Instagram post.

Just days after this huge milestone, the Taste singer has added one more feather to her cap.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, November 15, the Espresso hitmaker shared Spotify’s Instagram story while expressing gratitude to her fans.

Carpenter’s hit song, Please Please Please, crowned the singer once again.

The story read, “Sabrina Carpenter’s Please Please Please is the newest member of the billions club. Thanks to all the fans.”

Reacting to the story, the Nonsense singer wrote, “Thank you for listening.”

The singer’s Short n’ Sweet album has won her several milestones and widespread fame around the globe as her hit songs Espresso, Taste, and Please Please Please, broke multiple records on various charts.

Besides, Sabrina Carpenter has also bagged six Grammy nominations for the 2025 annual awards.

The Nonsense singer is currently performing the last shows of the Short n’ Sweet Tour’s US leg.

