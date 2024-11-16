Entertainment

Selena Gomez revives her inner ‘little girl’ with Alex Russo’s return

The ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ actress shared a bunch of snaps in latest post

  by Web Desk
  November 16, 2024
Selena Gomez is tapping into her inner “little girl” amid huge success of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place!

The Only Murders in the Building actress, who recently delighted her fans with a big announcement, revealing that she will be reprising her iconic role as Alex Russo in the spin-off and sequel to the American fantasy teen sitcom.

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, November 16, 2024, the American singer and actress shared a carousel of snaps that captured the gorgeous Rare Beauty founder posing with some kids and Wizard Beyond Waverly Place’s cast members.

The Emilia Pérez actress also got a chance to revive the “little girl” in herself as she spent time with the children.

“NOTHING will ever beat making little kids laugh… thank you @disneywizardsseries for making the little girl in me so happy!!” captioned Selena Gomez alongside the snaps.

This post comes after Benny Blanco’s girlfriend made the announcement of reprising her role.

“Hope you guys watch!!” she concluded.

In the carousel, the first snap, which was a selfie, featured the Calm Down singer in a gorgeous red ensemble in minimal makeup and mid-parted hair. She posed with the children in the photo who waved at the camera.

The second image saw Selena Gomez in a selfie with David Henrie, who played her older brother, Justin Russo, in the series.

Meanwhile, the other snaps captured the singer with other cast members and the whole Wizards Beyond Waverly Place team.

On the personal front, Selena Gomez had a whirlwind year of romance with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

