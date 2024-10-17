Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit

Prince Harry is reportedly growing closer to Princess Eugenie despite King Charles and Prince William trying to block him out of the royal family.
Daily Mail has revealed that the Duke of Sussex has recently bought a new house in Portugal that is close to Jack Brooksbank’s home in the same country.
Labelled as a holiday-home, it has given Meghan Markle a foot in the Europe, although they’re not the only members of the royal family to purchase an estate outside of the United Kingdom.
Princess Eugenie has her very own property in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club in the Melides municipality of Portugal since husband Jack Brooksbank’s work is based there.
With their children, the couple frequently flies in and out of the United Kingdom for this reason.
And the duo’s presence in Portugal is what reportedly inspired Prince Harry to seek a residence in the nation, so that Meghan Markle and he could be closer to them.
Just last year, it came out that the Duke of Sussex enjoyed a “romantic three-night break” in the country after winding Invictus Games up in Germany.
A source confirmed that the ex-royals had been to Portugal and claimed that they stayed with Princess Eugenie at her lodge.
Couple years back, Jack Brooksbank and his wife also visited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California house.