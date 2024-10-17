Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt spark action in 'The Electric State' trailer

The 90s get a “futuristic” makeover in The Electric State trailer!
Netflix has unveiled the action-packed official trailer for the Russo Brothers’ The Electric State on Thursday.
The film set in an alternative America in the mid-1990, stars the power houses of acting, Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.
In the film, Brown plays a role of young girl, Michelle, who is on a hunt to find her missing brother in the wake of a civil war between humanity and the robots that once served them.
The 2 minutes 27 seconds trailer, showed Michelle, in the search of his brother, sets out on a journey with a robot, and on the way they meet Pratt's character Keats, a smuggler, and his robot Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie).
Besides Brown and Pratt, the ensemble cast also includes Stanley Tucci as Ethan Skate; Giancarlo Esposito as Colonel Marshall Bradbury; Woody Norman as Michelle’s missing brother; and Ke Huy Quan as Dr. Amherst.
The Electric State, based on a graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, will premiere on Netflix on March 14, 2025.