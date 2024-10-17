Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt spark action in 'The Electric State' trailer

Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt’s upcoming film 'The Electric State' will stream on Netflix on March 14, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024


The 90s get a “futuristic” makeover in The Electric State trailer!

Netflix has unveiled the action-packed official trailer for the Russo Brothers’ The Electric State on Thursday.

The film set in an alternative America in the mid-1990, stars the power houses of acting, Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

In the film, Brown plays a role of young girl, Michelle, who is on a hunt to find her missing brother in the wake of a civil war between humanity and the robots that once served them.

The 2 minutes 27 seconds trailer, showed Michelle, in the search of his brother, sets out on a journey with a robot, and on the way they meet Pratt's character Keats, a smuggler, and his robot Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie).

Besides Brown and Pratt, the ensemble cast also includes Stanley Tucci as Ethan Skate; Giancarlo Esposito as Colonel Marshall Bradbury; Woody Norman as Michelle’s missing brother; and Ke Huy Quan as Dr. Amherst.

The Electric State, based on a graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, will premiere on Netflix on March 14, 2025.

