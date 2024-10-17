Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim 

Sara Ali Khan confessed that brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan serves as a source of motivation for her.
In the recent discussion with Harper Bazaar, the Atrangi Rey actress was asked whether she seeks personal advice from her mother or brother.
Khan meaningfully responded by discussing her mother’s influence and also highlighted that her brother is a significant inspiration.
The Murder Mubarak performer also drew attention by describing her brother as "extremely hardworking" due to his self-awareness, a quality they both are proud of.
"He maintains a great work-life balance, values the important relationships and prioritizes them. He’s just like a cool, sorted, level-headed guy,” Khan said of her brother.
The Gaslight actress further added, “He looks at things with a sort of pragmatism that I didn’t have when I was his age. I must also add that there’s an intelligent simplicity with which he views his life."
Khan also disclosed that she has an affinity to make things “very complicated” at times, and her negative thoughts confuse her own life.
On the professional front, Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan, is set to make his acting debut in Karan Johar’s movie Sarzameen.
Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is also gearing up for her next movie, Metro…. In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapoor as the main lead.