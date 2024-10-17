Trending

Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan gushed over how her brother's ‘inherent swag’ and ‘confidence’ inspires her daily

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim 

Sara Ali Khan confessed that brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan serves as a source of motivation for her.

In the recent discussion with Harper Bazaar, the Atrangi Rey actress was asked whether she seeks personal advice from her mother or brother.

Khan meaningfully responded by discussing her mother’s influence and also highlighted that her brother is a significant inspiration.

The Murder Mubarak performer also drew attention by describing her brother as "extremely hardworking" due to his self-awareness, a quality they both are proud of.

"He maintains a great work-life balance, values the important relationships and prioritizes them. He’s just like a cool, sorted, level-headed guy,” Khan said of her brother.

The Gaslight actress further added, “He looks at things with a sort of pragmatism that I didn’t have when I was his age. I must also add that there’s an intelligent simplicity with which he views his life."

Khan also disclosed that she has an affinity to make things “very complicated” at times, and her negative thoughts confuse her own life.

On the professional front, Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan, is set to make his acting debut in Karan Johar’s movie Sarzameen.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is also gearing up for her next movie, Metro…. In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapoor as the main lead. 

Samsung's AI tools attract 40% of iPhone users to switch to Galaxy in UK

Samsung's AI tools attract 40% of iPhone users to switch to Galaxy in UK
Wayne Rooney expresses surprise over Tuchel’s appointment as England head coach

Wayne Rooney expresses surprise over Tuchel’s appointment as England head coach
White House expands student loan forgiveness to benefit 60,000 public employees

White House expands student loan forgiveness to benefit 60,000 public employees
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim

Trending News

Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his shocking dream death
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Durefishan Saleem stuns fans with new saree look: Video inside
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Salman Khan to resume ‘Sikandar’ filming despite Lawrence Bishnoi threats?
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Iqra Aziz flaunts her impressive makeup skills in GRWM video
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his motivation for making 'big films'
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Varun Dhawan opens up about life as new dad: 'Still figuring it out'
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Feroze Khan drops unseen picture from ‘Humraaz’ set: SEE
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Selfies outside Salman Khan's house barred after gruesome murder of Baba Siddique
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Priyanka Chopra twirls and smiles amid snowfall in Crans-Montana
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Karan Johar greenlights Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's version of 'Tauba Tauba'
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa offer peek into 'last few days' of shooting 'Housefull 5'