Sports

NBA star Lonzo Ball celebrates comeback with solid performance in pre-season clash

Lonzo Ball added an assist, a steal, and a block in his first appearance since January 14, 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024


NBA star Lonzo Ball has made a comeback nearly three years after multiple knee surgeries.

In the Chicago Bulls' 125-123 pre-season win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Ball scored 10 points in 15 minutes.

As per BBC Sports, Ball also added an assist, a steal, and a block in his first appearance since January 14, 2022.

He expressed, “It felt a lot better playing than watching, I'll say that much. I can't even really put into words how I felt out there."

Ball had a cartilage and meniscus transplant in his left knee in March 2023.

The 26-year-old also underwent a bone allograft, a procedure in which a replacement bone is obtained from another person.

However, Ball will begin the season with a minute restrictions and will not participate in games on consecutive days.

He said in a statement, “I had a goal to get back on the court. I know it was a long journey, a long process, but it all paid off because this was what I was looking forward to. I'm just glad it's here now. I can finally go out and do what I love to do.”

Ball is now expected to participate in the Bulls’ final pre-season game against Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

NBA star Lonzo Ball celebrates comeback with solid performance in pre-season clash

NBA star Lonzo Ball celebrates comeback with solid performance in pre-season clash
Bangladesh issues arrest warrant for former PM Sheikh Hasina amid mass killing allegations

Bangladesh issues arrest warrant for former PM Sheikh Hasina amid mass killing allegations
Selena Gomez video chat leaves boyfriend Benny Blanco yearning: SEE

Selena Gomez video chat leaves boyfriend Benny Blanco yearning: SEE
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt spark action in 'The Electric State' trailer

Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt spark action in 'The Electric State' trailer

Sports News

Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt spark action in 'The Electric State' trailer
Daniil Medvedev smashes racket in frustration after quarterfinal exit to Sinner
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt spark action in 'The Electric State' trailer
Travis Kelce’s 'love life' with Taylor Swift sparks debate ahead of NFL match
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt spark action in 'The Electric State' trailer
Rafael Nadal lauds Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner for 2024 performance
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt spark action in 'The Electric State' trailer
Lionel Messi levels Cristiano Ronaldo record with hat trick against Bolivia
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt spark action in 'The Electric State' trailer
Lionel Messi claims THIS ‘can be my last' game after Argentina win
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt spark action in 'The Electric State' trailer
Thomas Tuchel in line to become third non-British manager of England team
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt spark action in 'The Electric State' trailer
Rafael Nadal's retirement video becomes most liked tennis post
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt spark action in 'The Electric State' trailer
Jonas Eidevall resigns as head coach of Arsenal football club
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt spark action in 'The Electric State' trailer
Kylian Mbappé breaks silence on 'fake news' of sexual assault allegations
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt spark action in 'The Electric State' trailer
Shaheen Afridi wishes Babar Azam happy 30th birthday amid test squad snub
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt spark action in 'The Electric State' trailer
Nigeria’s Super Eagles withdraw from Libya qualifier, call travel experience ‘disgraceful’
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt spark action in 'The Electric State' trailer
England captain Ben Stokes set to lead team in crucial Test match against Pakistan