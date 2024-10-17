NBA star Lonzo Ball celebrates comeback with solid performance in pre-season clash

NBA star Lonzo Ball has made a comeback nearly three years after multiple knee surgeries.
In the Chicago Bulls' 125-123 pre-season win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Ball scored 10 points in 15 minutes.
As per BBC Sports, Ball also added an assist, a steal, and a block in his first appearance since January 14, 2022.
He expressed, “It felt a lot better playing than watching, I'll say that much. I can't even really put into words how I felt out there."
Ball had a cartilage and meniscus transplant in his left knee in March 2023.
The 26-year-old also underwent a bone allograft, a procedure in which a replacement bone is obtained from another person.
However, Ball will begin the season with a minute restrictions and will not participate in games on consecutive days.
He said in a statement, “I had a goal to get back on the court. I know it was a long journey, a long process, but it all paid off because this was what I was looking forward to. I'm just glad it's here now. I can finally go out and do what I love to do.”
Ball is now expected to participate in the Bulls’ final pre-season game against Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.