Shah Rukh Khan reveals his shocking dream death

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's crime drama 'King', alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan

  by Web Desk
  October 17, 2024
People have dream life but Shah Rukh Khan has a dream death!

During a recent interview with the Locarno Film Festival for their YouTube channel, Khan, who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the event, was asked about his future acting plans.

"Will I act forever? Yeah, till the day I die, my life's dream is for somebody to say action, and then I die. They say cut, and then I don't get up,” he said with a nod.

He went on to say, “'It's over now, please?' I say, 'No, till you all say it's okay, you all say it's okay for me. Yes, I'd love to act forever."

The Pathaan actor further claimed that he isn't a serious actor as many people perceive and just tries to enjoy life through acting.

"If I can entertain you for two minutes, it's love. If I can love someone for 50 years, that's entertainment. If I can entertain someone for 30 seconds, it's creative,” Khan said.

He added, “So I find all different names for the same thing, and I really enjoy sharing this joy, making people have a feeling for an hour or so and enjoy themselves."

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's crime drama King, alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.

The film is likely to be released in 2026.

Durefishan Saleem stuns fans with new saree look: Video inside
Salman Khan to resume ‘Sikandar’ filming despite Lawrence Bishnoi threats?
Iqra Aziz flaunts her impressive makeup skills in GRWM video
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his motivation for making 'big films'
Varun Dhawan opens up about life as new dad: 'Still figuring it out'
Feroze Khan drops unseen picture from ‘Humraaz’ set: SEE
Selfies outside Salman Khan's house barred after gruesome murder of Baba Siddique
Priyanka Chopra twirls and smiles amid snowfall in Crans-Montana
Karan Johar greenlights Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's version of 'Tauba Tauba'
Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa offer peek into 'last few days' of shooting 'Housefull 5'
Atif Aslam dedicates romantic birthday wish to wife Sara Bharwana