Shah Rukh Khan reveals his shocking dream death

People have dream life but Shah Rukh Khan has a dream death!
During a recent interview with the Locarno Film Festival for their YouTube channel, Khan, who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the event, was asked about his future acting plans.
"Will I act forever? Yeah, till the day I die, my life's dream is for somebody to say action, and then I die. They say cut, and then I don't get up,” he said with a nod.
He went on to say, “'It's over now, please?' I say, 'No, till you all say it's okay, you all say it's okay for me. Yes, I'd love to act forever."
The Pathaan actor further claimed that he isn't a serious actor as many people perceive and just tries to enjoy life through acting.
"If I can entertain you for two minutes, it's love. If I can love someone for 50 years, that's entertainment. If I can entertain someone for 30 seconds, it's creative,” Khan said.
He added, “So I find all different names for the same thing, and I really enjoy sharing this joy, making people have a feeling for an hour or so and enjoy themselves."
Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's crime drama King, alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.
The film is likely to be released in 2026.