Prince Harry pushes permanent return to UK further away than ever

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt to steer clear of the United Kingdom despite frequent visits

  • by Web Desk
  October 17, 2024
Prince Harry’s permanent return to the United Kingdom with wife Meghan Markle has been pushed further away than ever.

According to GB News, the couple has just recently purchased a brand new “holiday house” in Europe.

The said property is just on a three-house flight from London, but is situated in Portugal instead of the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry visits his home country frequently, and just this year, made four trips.

Since the Frogmore Cottage was taken from him, the Duke of Sussex doesn’t have a base there, yet decided to rather spend money on a residence in Portugal.

This means that Meghan Markle and her spouse have no intentions of returning to the United Kingdom sooner.

And it’s believed that Prince Harry opted for a home in Melides because the place has a lodge owned by Princess Eugenie, who is still said to have “close connections” with the ex-royals.

Meghan Markle herself hasn’t returned to King Charles’ country since she last attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral back in 2022.

Prince Harry reportedly faces a “larger security threat” in his own nation, especially after he was stripped off his security team by the government, and doesn’t want to make a house there anymore.

The Duke of Sussex would rather stay in a hotel or with uncle Charles Spencer than think of a comeback.

Royal News

Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
King Charles makes emotional confession about Australia before kicking off tour
Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall
Prince Harry stuns fans with his never-before-seen skill in viral footage
King Charles refuses to give in amid serious health woes
Prince William awards New Zealand's former PM Jacinda Ardern a special honour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make MAJOR move before King Charles royal tour
Prince William reveals ‘big challenge’ and ‘agenda’ at Centrepoint Awards
King Charles downsizing ‘greater royal risk’ by taking Queen Camilla to Australia
Prince William hits back at critics questioning his leadership
Princess Charlotte expresses heartfelt wish to follow her dreams amid royal duties
Prince William’s spying dream comes true after 8 years