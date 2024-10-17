Zayn Malik reacts to Liam Payne's tragic death: ‘in absolute bits’

Zayn Malik is “in absolute bits” over the tragic death of former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.
Payne lost his life at age 31, on Wednesday evening, after he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Although, the Dusk till Dawn singer has not broken silence directly, a source close to him has revealed how he reacted to the horrific news.
“Zayn was told in the early hours of this morning and has been in absolute bits,” A US music producer working with Zayn from One Direction told Daily Mail.
They further shared, “He is in shock, and his parents have been in touch with Liam’s family to offer their support and condolences.”
“People close to Zayn don’t want him to be alone at the moment, so he is surrounded by friends,” the insider added.
According to the source, Zayn and Liam were not on good terms lately but the respected each other.
“It had been a while since Zayn and Liam had spoken due to issues they had with one another in the past,” they revealed.
The insider added, “But they respected each other from a distance. They didn’t hate each other but they couldn’t see eye to eye on different things.”
Zayn Malik and Liam Liam Payne were put in the band One Direction together alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson after they auditioned as solo artists on the X Factor in 2010.