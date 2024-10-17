Entertainment

Taylor Swift to give Liam Payne tribute at final Eras Tour leg

Taylor Swift ‘distraught’ from Liam Payne’s death and wishes to give him one last ode

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024


Taylor Swift has made up her mind to present Liam Payne with an aching tribute after learning about his shockingly tragic death.

As per Daily Mail, she will be paying an ode to the late One Direction member on the opening night of her Eras Tour’s final leg show.

One insider has claimed that the superstar is “distraught” from the news regarding Liam Payne passing away, although boyfriend Travis Kelce’s reaction hasn’t been disclosed.

“Taylor Swift is really sad about this because she came up with those boys and she had a lot of love for Liam Payne… He was always good to her,” the source said.

It will be this week on Friday, October 18, that the luminary vocalist’s last Eras Tour concert leg will go live in Miami, Florida at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Right during the start of that gig, Taylor Swift is expected to be crooning for the late One Direction singer.

Liam Payne passed away on October 16 after “falling from a third-floor balcony of CaSaSur Palmero Hotel in Argentina.”

He had a good working relationship with Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, with him revealing in 2017 that she had sent him a hand-written note with a “lovely little hamper.”

Taylor Swift is also believed to have spent time with Liam Payne when she dated his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles for a few months in 2012.

