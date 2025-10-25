Entertainment

Drake marks 39th birthday with massive career success after Lamar suit dismissal

The ‘U My Everything’ singer achieves major career milestone on his 39th birthday

  • By Sidra Khan
Drake might have his lawsuit dismissed, but his career is shining brighter than ever.

The U My Everything singer celebrated his 39th birthday on Friday, October 24, with a massive career achievement, making his special day extra sweet.

In its latest article, Billboard shared that the Canadian rapper and singer got 16 new RIAA certifications, including six diamond plaques.

The RIAA certifications are official awards given by the Recording Industry Association of America to recognize how many copies of music recordings – including singles, albums, and ringtones – have been sold or streamed in the US.

Among the four certifications – gold, platinum, multi-platinum, and diamond – the last one is the most significant, as it represents 10,000,000+ units sold.

Drake’s six diamond certifications are for his hit album Take Care and tracks Nice for What, The Motto featuring Lil Wayne, Headlines, Passionfruit, and Nonstop.

His other albums with certifications include Views (9 times), If You’re Reading That It’s Too Late (5 times), and For all the Dogs (3 times).

Meanwhile, Drake’s smash hit songs that are moving up the certification ladder are Chicago Freestyle (5 times), Rich Baby Daddy (3 times), Slime You Out (2 times), Virginia Beach (2 times), Hours in Silence (2 times), and Rich Flex with 21Savage (5 times).

The God’s Plan singer’s huge achievement comes just weeks after he faced a major setback as his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s track Not Like Us was dismissed by a federal judge.

According to the judge, phrase “vitriolic war of words” used in Lamar’s song during a “heated rap battle” was not defamatory.

