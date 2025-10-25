Justin Bieber sends internet into meltdown with baby Jack’s first voice clip

Justin Bieber’s fans cannot contain their excitement!
On Saturday, October 25, a fan page of the Swag hitmaker sent the internet into a meltdown by posting a joyful clip on X from the singer’s latest Twitch live stream.
The clip featured the Sorry singer, dressed in a pink hoodie and grey half pants, sitting in a tub full of colorful balls, scrolling his phone.
However, what sparked a frenzy among fans was a sweet voice in the background of Justin’s one-year-old son Jack Blues Bieber, who was heard speaking for the first time, calling him “Dada.”
Fans couldn’t stop themselves from gushing over the Daisies singer’s little one’s adorable voice, sharing their heartfelt reactions on the clip.
“My little baby is already talkinggggggg, someone stop timeeeee,’ wrote one.
Another sweetly penned, “oh no guys it’s my nephew’s little voice. I love you so much jack.”
“He’s already talking and we haven’t even seen his face yet, where is this child,” demanded a third.
Meanwhile, many others reacted emotionally by dropping crying and heart emojis in the comments.
For those unversed, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber – who tied the knot in 2018 – welcomed their first and only child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.