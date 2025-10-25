Entertainment

Justin Bieber sends internet into meltdown with baby Jack’s first voice clip

The ‘Swag’ hitmaker sparks frenzy as fans hear his son Jack Blues Bieber speaking for the first time

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Justin Bieber sends internet into meltdown with baby Jack’s first voice clip


Justin Bieber’s fans cannot contain their excitement!

On Saturday, October 25, a fan page of the Swag hitmaker sent the internet into a meltdown by posting a joyful clip on X from the singer’s latest Twitch live stream.

The clip featured the Sorry singer, dressed in a pink hoodie and grey half pants, sitting in a tub full of colorful balls, scrolling his phone.

However, what sparked a frenzy among fans was a sweet voice in the background of Justin’s one-year-old son Jack Blues Bieber, who was heard speaking for the first time, calling him “Dada.”

Fans couldn’t stop themselves from gushing over the Daisies singer’s little one’s adorable voice, sharing their heartfelt reactions on the clip.

“My little baby is already talkinggggggg, someone stop timeeeee,’ wrote one.

Another sweetly penned, “oh no guys it’s my nephew’s little voice. I love you so much jack.”

“He’s already talking and we haven’t even seen his face yet, where is this child,” demanded a third.

Meanwhile, many others reacted emotionally by dropping crying and heart emojis in the comments.

For those unversed, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber – who tied the knot in 2018 – welcomed their first and only child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Ryan Reynolds shares emotional update after Blake Lively's public snub

Ryan Reynolds shares emotional update after Blake Lively's public snub
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after public snub from wife Blake Lively on 49th birthday

Ariana Grande reveals how 'Wicked' restored her creative spark

Ariana Grande reveals how 'Wicked' restored her creative spark
Ariana Grande shared 'Wicked' reignited her interest in music calling the experience as a 'genuine spark'

Hailey Bieber teases plans for baby no. 2 with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber teases plans for baby no. 2 with Justin Bieber
The Rhode founder revealed plans of more kids after welcoming her son Jack Blues in August 2024

Drake marks 39th birthday with massive career success after Lamar suit dismissal

Drake marks 39th birthday with massive career success after Lamar suit dismissal
The ‘U My Everything’ singer achieves major career milestone on his 39th birthday

Victoria Beckham faces legal blow amid family feud with son Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham faces legal blow amid family feud with son Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham has been estranged from the Beckham family since earlier this year amid a feud

‘Weapons’ streaming: When, where and how to watch the mystery horror film?

‘Weapons’ streaming: When, where and how to watch the mystery horror film?
Julia Garner and Josh Brolin starrer ‘Weapons’ is finally available to stream on OTT platforms

Selena Gomez drops exciting update after Benny Blanco's major milestone

Selena Gomez drops exciting update after Benny Blanco's major milestone
The 'I Said I Live You First' crooner released surprise song, 'In the Dark' after a month of tying the knot with Benny Blanco

Netflix's premiere confirmed for 'Victorious' spinoff 'Hollywood Arts'

Netflix's premiere confirmed for 'Victorious' spinoff 'Hollywood Arts'
Daniella Monet is set to lead the spinoff, reprising her role of Trina Vega from 'Victorious'

Keith Urban's alleged romance with guitarist Maggie Baugh shut down by close pal

Keith Urban's alleged romance with guitarist Maggie Baugh shut down by close pal
The country star and the guitarist found themselves involved in romance rumours after Keith Urban's split with Nicole Kidman

Paloma Faith announces fourth pregnancy, calls herself ‘OAP MILF’

Paloma Faith announces fourth pregnancy, calls herself ‘OAP MILF’
The 'How You Leave a Man' star is reportedly expecting the baby with her boyfriend Stevie Thomas

Erin Murphy sets record straight on facelift speculations with big move

Erin Murphy sets record straight on facelift speculations with big move
The critically acclaimed actress shared a brief message addressing false cosmetic surgery rumors

Which of Taylor Swift's exes might make appearance at Travis Kelce's wedding?

Which of Taylor Swift's exes might make appearance at Travis Kelce's wedding?
The 'Love Story' crooner might have to make a tough decision while sending the wedding invites in the near future