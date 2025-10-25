Victoria Beckham faces legal blow amid family feud with son Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham has suffered a legal setback in Norway amid family feud with son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.
On Friday, Spice Girls alum Victoria Beckham lost a trademark battle against Norwegian supermodel Vendela Kirsebom’s beauty brand after officials ruled the group lacked sufficient fame in the country.
The fashion designer legal team had argued that Vendela Beauty’s “VB” logo was too similar to her own and could mislead consumer
As per Dailymail, Victoria also shared sales figures, magazine features and Instagram followers to prove their presence in the country.
The panel found that Beckham’s side couldn’t prove the extent of her Norwegian fan base, highlighting that the sales numbers given applied to the whole Nordic region.
The registration board stated that that despite Victoria’s fame in the world, it did “not mean that her initials or the combined mark can be considered well-known for this reason alone.”
Notably, this legal setback came amid Brooklyn, who is the couple's eldest child, has been estranged from the Beckham family since earlier this year amid a feud.
It was recently revealed that Victoria and David Beckham have accepted they won’t see their eldest son, Brooklyn, for the foreseeable future.
A source said Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, are “always missed” at family events after skipping David’s 50th birthday celebrations.