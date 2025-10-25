Entertainment

Victoria Beckham faces legal blow amid family feud with son Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham has been estranged from the Beckham family since earlier this year amid a feud

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Victoria Beckham faces legal blow amid family feud with son Brooklyn Beckham
Victoria Beckham faces legal blow amid family feud with son Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham has suffered a legal setback in Norway amid family feud with son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.

On Friday, Spice Girls alum Victoria Beckham lost a trademark battle against Norwegian supermodel Vendela Kirsebom’s beauty brand after officials ruled the group lacked sufficient fame in the country.

The fashion designer legal team had argued that Vendela Beauty’s “VB” logo was too similar to her own and could mislead consumer

As per Dailymail, Victoria also shared sales figures, magazine features and Instagram followers to prove their presence in the country.

The panel found that Beckham’s side couldn’t prove the extent of her Norwegian fan base, highlighting that the sales numbers given applied to the whole Nordic region.

The registration board stated that that despite Victoria’s fame in the world, it did “not mean that her initials or the combined mark can be considered well-known for this reason alone.”

Notably, this legal setback came amid Brooklyn, who is the couple's eldest child, has been estranged from the Beckham family since earlier this year amid a feud.

It was recently revealed that Victoria and David Beckham have accepted they won’t see their eldest son, Brooklyn, for the foreseeable future.

A source said Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, are “always missed” at family events after skipping David’s 50th birthday celebrations.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

‘Weapons’ streaming: When, where and how to watch the mystery horror film?

‘Weapons’ streaming: When, where and how to watch the mystery horror film?
Julia Garner and Josh Brolin starrer ‘Weapons’ is finally available to stream on OTT platforms

Selena Gomez drops exciting update after Benny Blanco's major milestone

Selena Gomez drops exciting update after Benny Blanco's major milestone
The 'I Said I Live You First' crooner released surprise song, 'In the Dark' after a month of tying the knot with Benny Blanco

Netflix's premiere confirmed for 'Victorious' spinoff 'Hollywood Arts'

Netflix's premiere confirmed for 'Victorious' spinoff 'Hollywood Arts'
Daniella Monet is set to lead the spinoff, reprising her role of Trina Vega from 'Victorious'

Keith Urban's alleged romance with guitarist Maggie Baugh shut down by close pal

Keith Urban's alleged romance with guitarist Maggie Baugh shut down by close pal
The country star and the guitarist found themselves involved in romance rumours after Keith Urban's split with Nicole Kidman

Paloma Faith announces fourth pregnancy, calls herself ‘OAP MILF’

Paloma Faith announces fourth pregnancy, calls herself ‘OAP MILF’
The 'How You Leave a Man' star is reportedly expecting the baby with her boyfriend Stevie Thomas

Erin Murphy sets record straight on facelift speculations with big move

Erin Murphy sets record straight on facelift speculations with big move
The critically acclaimed actress shared a brief message addressing false cosmetic surgery rumors

Which of Taylor Swift's exes might make appearance at Travis Kelce's wedding?

Which of Taylor Swift's exes might make appearance at Travis Kelce's wedding?
The 'Love Story' crooner might have to make a tough decision while sending the wedding invites in the near future

Michael B. Jordan set to bring star power to upcoming 'Miami Vice' reboot

Michael B. Jordan set to bring star power to upcoming 'Miami Vice' reboot
The 'Sinners' star is said to be in early discussions to take a leading role in the latest 'Miami Vice' reboot

Rapper Ghetts indicted after man killed in hit-and-run

Rapper Ghetts indicted after man killed in hit-and-run
The 41-year-old ran away after hitting a 20-year-old man in Ilford last Saturday

Kim Kardashian unveils progress in her law career after major health diagnosis

Kim Kardashian unveils progress in her law career after major health diagnosis
The reality star shocked fans after sharing her brain aneurysm diagnosis in a teaser for 'The Kardashian'

Lily Allen returns to music after 7 years with new album 'West End Girl'

Lily Allen returns to music after 7 years with new album 'West End Girl'
The '22' crooner released surprise music album, 'West End Girl' after seven years

Stellan Skarsgård slams 'cruel kids' over his teen son's bullying struggles

Stellan Skarsgård slams 'cruel kids' over his teen son's bullying struggles
The Swedish actor has eight children with two wives, out of which six have followed in his footsteps and pursued acting