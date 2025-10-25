Entertainment

Hailey Bieber teases plans for baby no. 2 with Justin Bieber

The Rhode founder revealed plans of more kids after welcoming her son Jack Blues in August 2024

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Hailey Bieber is getting candid about her future with Justin Bieber, sharing her thoughts on having more kids after admitting the couple has faced “a few bumps in the road” this year.

Speaking at the In Your Dreams podcast, the Rhode Founder opened up about that she "definitely" wants more kids after welcoming her son Jack Blues in August 2024.

"I know I want more than one," she shared.

Hailey, 28, shared her heartfelt appreciation for motherhood, saying, "I always knew I wanted to be a mom, though. Since I was a little kid, I always envisioned myself having kids.”

She stated, "You know what's funny? The older I've gotten and now that I have a kid, I think any decision anyone makes about having them or not having them is totally amazing."

The mother of one confessed that becoming a mother at 27 felt “daunting,” acknowledging that motherhood comes with its fair share of challenges.

Hailey said, "I do think there were fears around it. I didn't know what to expect. Once they're here, you just figure it out day by day. And it's like every single day I'm learning about how to be a mom and what's best for my son and what's best for me as a mom."

She said she prefers to be “super hands-on” as a mom but is open about having full-time help, admitting she couldn’t balance her career without it and feels grateful for the support.

"If he's not with me, he's with his dad," she added of Justin, 31, adding, "He's always with his family and he's always with one of us, or with his godparents."

Justin and Hailey married in a New York civil ceremony in 2018 before hosting a larger celebration a year later in South Carolina.

They renewed their vows in 2024 and welcomed their first child that August.

