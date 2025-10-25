‘Weapons’ streaming: When, where and how to watch the mystery horror film?

Entertainment

Julia Garner and Josh Brolin starrer ‘Weapons’ is finally available to stream on OTT platforms

  • By Sidra Khan
The wait is finally over for Weapons fans!

Released this August, Weapons – an American supernatural mystery horror film, penned and directed by Zach Cregger – has finally made its way to the OTT platforms.

With the spooky season of Halloween just around the corner, the movie serves as the perfect chilling treat to get fans in the spirit of fright and fun.

According to IMDb, Weapons follows the story of “When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.”

The film features a star-studded cast that includes Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, and Toby Huss.

Notably, the movie received positive reviews from both critics and fans.

It holds a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, an IMDb score of 7.5 out of 10, and received a 5 out of 5 from Empire’s John Nugent, who praised it writing, "The entire film, in fact, is something that shouldn't work, but does. Can a film about missing children and grief be called a crowd-pleaser? In Zach Cregger's hands, it feels almost effortless."

Weapons streaming release date:

Weapons was released on HBO Max on Friday, October 24, 2025, and will be available to watch on HBO’s linear channel from Saturday, October 25, at 8 p.m. ET, as per Cnet.

How to watch Weapons on HBO?

To watch Weapons on HBO, viewers need to subscribe the service, which is $10.99 per month for basic subscription, $18.49 for standard package, and $22.99 for a premium subscription.

Where to watch Weapons without HBO Max subscription?

If you don’t have HBO Max and don’t want to subscribe, you can still watch Weapons by renting or buying it digitally. The film is available to rent for $6.99, 

