World

White House expands student loan forgiveness to benefit 60,000 public employees

The announcement was made through the he Department of Education's Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
White House expands student loan forgiveness to benefit 60,000 public employees
White House expands student loan forgiveness to benefit 60,000 public employees

The Biden administration recently revealed that it’s forgiving an additional $4.5 billion in student debt for more than 60,000 public sector employees.

As per multiple outlets, this latest round of forgiveness brings the student loan debt canceled under President Joe Biden to more than $175 billion, affecting nearly 5 million people and accounting for 11 percent of all federal student loans.

The following announcement was made through the Department of Education's Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

This enables the government to forgive federal student loans for certain nonprofit and government employees after a 10-year period.

The program was established in 2007 by President George W. Bush.

White House hopes that this initiative will help Harris to gain support among young and Black voters.

Harris recently revealed new policy proposals for black men, which include forgivable small business loans and access to a new legal recreational marijuana industry.

According to the new policies, about 1 million loans of up to $20,000 are fully forgivable to entrepreneurs in various communities.

Samsung's AI tools attract 40% of iPhone users to switch to Galaxy in UK

Samsung's AI tools attract 40% of iPhone users to switch to Galaxy in UK
Wayne Rooney expresses surprise over Tuchel’s appointment as England head coach

Wayne Rooney expresses surprise over Tuchel’s appointment as England head coach
White House expands student loan forgiveness to benefit 60,000 public employees

White House expands student loan forgiveness to benefit 60,000 public employees
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim

World News

Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Bangladesh issues arrest warrant for former PM Sheikh Hasina amid mass killing allegations
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Bret Baier shares candid impressions of Kamala Harris after contentious interview
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Biden visits Germany to discuss Russia-Ukraine and Middle East conflict
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
JD Vance backs Trumps' claims of 2020 presidential election win
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Trump calls himself ‘father of IVF’ in front of all female audience
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Kamala Harris publicly calls Donald Trump fascist: ‘Yes, we can say that’
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Zelenskyy reveals ‘victory plan’ to end war at Ukrainian parliament
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Trudeau calls Indian interference in Canada ‘horrific mistake’
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Horrific fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria claims over 140 lives
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Hoax bomb threat disrupts Indian airline flight operation