Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed by Israeli forces amid Gaza conflict

Israel's Army Radio said the killing had occurred during a ground operation in the city of Rafah

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed by Israeli forces in the Palestinian enclave, Israel said on Thursday, October 17.

The Israeli military said it had killed Sinwar in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

The statement added, "After completing the process of identifying the body, it can be confirmed that Yahya Sinwar was eliminated.”

Following the assassination of political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July, Sinwar became Hamas’ overall leader.

According to Israel's Army Radio, the death occurred during a ground operation in the southern Gaza Strip, city of Rafah, where Israeli forces also killed three militants and recovered their bodies.

Shortly after the death was confirmed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a recorded video statement in which he stated that the war would go on.

He said, "Today we have settled the score. Today evil has been dealt a blow but our task has still not been completed."

"To the dear hostage families, I say: this is an important moment in the war. We will continue full force until all your loved ones, our loved ones, are home," he further added.

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Katz said, "This is a great military and moral achievement for Israel."

