Trump calls himself ‘father of IVF’ in front of all female audience

Kamala Harris slams Donald Trump over his ‘bizarre’ comments about IVF after abortion bans

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Former President Donald Trump claimed himself “the father of IVF” during a pre-recorded town hall meeting with female voters in the battleground state of Georgia.

According to Sky News, with less than three weeks until the US presidential elections, Trump, the man behind the abortion ban in his interview with Fox News's Harris Faulkner aired on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, called Republicans “the party of IVF.”

After describing himself as the “father of IVF”, the Republican candidate for presidency said, “We really are the party for IVF. We want fertilization, and it’s all the way, and the Democrats tried to attack us on it, and we’re out there on IVF, even more than them. So, we’re totally in favor.”

Meanwhile, his opponent and US Vice President Kamala Harris criticized the former president for what she called “quite bizarre” comments.

The Democratic nominee for the White House wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “What is he talking about? His abortion bans have already jeopardized access to it [IVF] in states across the country, and his own platform could end IVF altogether."

Harris said that Trump should take responsibility for the couples who are praying and hoping to start a family “who have been so disappointed and harmed by the fact that IVF treatments have now been put at risk."

To note, in a neck-to-neck race between Republican and Democrat candidates, Trump is still way behind Harris in polls when it comes to female voters.

As per New York Times/Siena College polls of late September and early October, 56% of the female voters said they would vote for Harris while 40% backed Trump.

