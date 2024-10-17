Royal

King Charles once ‘shrieked’ at food wrap: New book reveals

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
King Charles’ life is one that is full of surprises, and one such came when he shrieked at a shrink wrap during an extraordinary encounter!

Biographer Tom Bower wrote in his new book Rebel Prince that His Majesty had once upon a time walked into a dining room for a pleasant meal.

Upon observing that the food was covered in a transparent plastic sheet, he reacted quite dramatically.

The author wrote that King Charles “shrieked” at this sight as he was “clearly taken aback” by the shrink wrap’s presence because of either never witnessing it previously or mistaking it for something else.

Hearing him scream, Queen Camilla quickly came running to check on her husband.

Looking at her with innocence, His Majesty pointed at the food, saying, “What’s this?”

“It’s cling film, darling,” Queen Camilla replied in her signature calm manner.

Since the royal family is usually surrounded by a staff, there were a number of workers accompanying King Charles and his wife during that time as well.

While Tom Bower has not mentioned their reaction in his book, fans can imagine the amusement that must have touched them at His Majesty “shrieking.”

At the time of this incident, King Charles was the Duke of Cornwall, whereas Queen Camilla was the Duchess of Cornwall.

