Bangladesh issues arrest warrant for former PM Sheikh Hasina amid mass killing allegations

More than 60 complaints have been filed against Hasina and other leaders of her Awami League party

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal announced on Thursday, October 17, that it has issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India.

This follows a claim regarding her alleged role in mass killings during the violent protests that erupted earlier this year.

Chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said in a statement, noting, "We appealed to the court that if the accused, who are extremely influential, are not arrested, it will be impossible to conduct the investigation. It further directed that she be arrested and brought before this court by November 18," as per Reuters.

So far, more than 60 complaints have been filed against Hasina and other leaders of her Awami League party, accusing them of enforced disappearance, murder and mass murder.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s de-facto foreign minister Mohammad Touhid Hossain confirmed that all the efforts will be made to bring Hasina back from India in a statement, noting, "The tribunal gave one month time. We will definitely try to bring her back in the meantime, we will do whatever it takes for us.”

Bret Baier shares candid impressions of Kamala Harris after contentious interview
Biden visits Germany to discuss Russia-Ukraine and Middle East conflict
JD Vance backs Trumps' claims of 2020 presidential election win
China preparing to 'turn military exercise into conflict,' claims Taiwan
Trump calls himself 'father of IVF' in front of all female audience
Kamala Harris publicly calls Donald Trump fascist: 'Yes, we can say that'
Zelenskyy reveals 'victory plan' to end war at Ukrainian parliament
Trudeau calls Indian interference in Canada 'horrific mistake'
Horrific fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria claims over 140 lives
Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED
Hoax bomb threat disrupts Indian airline flight operation
Xi Jinping calls for stronger China-US ties: 'Partners and friends'