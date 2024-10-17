Entertainment

Andrew Garfield brings cardboard Florence Pugh to ‘We Live In Time’ premiere

Andre Garfield and Florence Pugh starrer, We Live In Time premiered in theaters on October 11, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Florence Pugh missed the premiere of We Live in Time, so Andrew Garfield brought her doppelganger to accompany her!

Pugh was unable to attend the BFI London Film Festival premiere of their new movie, We Live In Time on Thursday, October 17, so Garfield brought a life-sized cardboard cutout of the British actress to the event.

The Spider Man actor opted for a dark teal suit with a boldly printed shirt and scarf for the premeir.

Meanwhile, Pugh’s cutout wore the sheer dress which she donned to the movie’s New York City screening in September.

Garfield posed for photos with a cardboard Pugh outside of The Royal Festival Hall in London, England.

Besides Pugh, he also posed for picture with his young onscreen daughter Grace Delaney.

Beside Garfield, Delaney and cardboard Pugh, other cast members including Douglas Hodge, Aoife Hinds, Kikhil Parmar, Lee Braithwaite and Kerry Godliman were also there.

Producer Benedict Cumberbatch, director John Crowley and screenwriter Nick Payne also graced the event.

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh starrer, We Live In Time premiered in theaters on October 11, 2024.

