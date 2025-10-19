Princess Diana nieces, Lady Amelia, Lady Eliza channel 'Barbie' at high-society event

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer turned heads as they channeled full Barbie vibes at the latest high-society event.
On October 18, nieces of Princess Diana stepped out at the inaugural British Museum Ball.
The daughter of Charles Spencer wowed in pink ball gowns as Amelia looked glamorous in an asymmetrical hot pink gown decorated with red roses, featuring a puffed sleeve and waist bow, accessorized with a diamond and ruby necklace, coordinating earrings, a pink cuff, and a white croc clutch.
Meanwhile, Eliza looked stylish in a slinkier salmon pink evening gown, which was covered in silver sequins and featured a halter neckline.
She paired her full-length gown with a diamond necklace, bracelet, and earrings. She also carried the same white clutch.
Both sisters showcased bronzed complexions, sparkling eyes, and nude lips.
Amelia wore her platinum blonde hair in a polished updo with a single strand framing her face, while Eliza’s tresses flowed down, styled away from her features.
As per Hello Magazine, fashion stylist Oriona Robb described Lady Amelia’s gown as a showstopper, with its red rose print, oversized bow, and one-shoulder draping creating a dramatic, couture-inspired silhouette.
She also described Lady Eliza’s blush sequined gown sharing her sleek sophistication with clean lines and subtle sparkle, making the two looks a perfect balance of boldness and elegance.
The daughters of Charles Spencer whom he shares with former wife Victoria Aitken, joined their older sister Lady Kitty Spencer, 34, and celebrities including Kristin Scott Thomas, Maya Jama, Janet Jackson, and Naomi Campbell at the event.