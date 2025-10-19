Halle Bailey finally gets relief as Judge makes major ruling against ex DDG  

Halle Bailey breathed a sigh of relief after the court issued a major verdict against her ex-boyfriend, DDG, amid the ongoing messy legal battle.
On Saturday, October 18th, The Shade Room reported that the American singer-songwriter has granted an extension in the temporary restraining order against her former partner.
According to the court documents, the restraining order will remain active until November 5th, which was initially issued in May this year.
The court date, which was set for October 14th, was postponed by mutual agreement; however, the new date for the upcoming court proceeding has yet to be announced.
While the legal teams of the former couple have been preparing for the new court date, they seek justice for their respective clients.
"Any temporary orders are to remain in full force until the continued hearing date," the Judge stated in the new court papers.
It is important to note that this update from the pair's messy legal battle comes a week after DDG released a diss track, 17 More Years, against his former flame, Halle Bailey.
The song, which was released on October 10th, was reportedly highlighting their relationship and ongoing custody battle for their only son, Halo, whom they welcomed in December 2023.
Halle Bailey and DDG relationship timeline:
For the unversed, DDG and Halle Bailey began dating in January 2022 and parted ways in October 2024.