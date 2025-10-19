Dua Lipa’s fiancé Callum Turner spills on wedding plans & shares key rule

Dua Lipa’s fiancé, actor Callum Turner, has shared a rare update about their upcoming wedding, revealing that the couple has set one major rule for their big day.
While conversing with The Times, the Eternity star shared surprising details about their upcoming wedding and how they stay strong as a couple.
He shared that much of their wedding planning has taken place over FaceTime, as their busy schedules frequently keep them in different parts of the world.
He said, "Well FaceTime is a wonderful thing. And the other rule is that it’s never not worth it — that’s our slogan. If you can go for two days, just f***ing go. And if you’re tired, it doesn’t matter because you’re going to have a nice time and have a nice memory."
Elsewhere in his interview, the Masters of the Air actor also gushed over the Houdini singer, saying, “There were loads of things like that and then, when we were both able to, we were both single and whatever, I just thought she was the most beautiful woman in the world.”
Turner also opened up about how they first met and discussed the special “rule” they follow to keep their relationship strong despite their hectic schedules and long-distance lifestyle.
To note, Dua Lipa first sparked engagement rumours last Christmas when she was spotted wearing a dazzling diamond ring in a festive photo on Instagram.