Is Taylor Swift going to attend Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?

The Kansas City Chiefs are set for another game on Sunday, October 19, 2025, against the Las Vegas Raiders, and fans are highly anticipating and wondering if Taylor Swift will attend today's game to cheer her fiancée Travis Kelce.
Unfortunately, the Blank Space artist's attendance today remains unconfirmed as Taylor never lets the public know whether she will attend the event or not.
As Travis Kelce’s fiancée, a tight end for the Chiefs, Taylor has often been spotted at home games throughout the current NFL season, usually making unpublicised appearances that aren’t immediately obvious to the media and public.
The Wildest Dream’s singer attended the team’s first home game in September, and subsequent games; however, her appearances during broadcasts remain low in contrast to the previous seasons.
Given that this is a home game, the chances of Taylor’s presence remains significantly higher, reflecting her past pattern of attending home instead of away games.
As mentioned earlier, Taylor typically does not publicly announce her attendance, keeping fans guessing about her presence.
So her presence won’t come as a surprise without official confirmation about her attendance.
For those unaware, Taylor Swift has officially confirmed her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce in August, marking a new chapter in their whirlwind romance.