Selena Gomez avoids intense face off with Hailey Bieber at glamourous event

Selena Gomez has seemingly avoided her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, at a glam, Hollywood gala hours after a social media controversy.
On Saturday, October 18, the Rare Beauty CEO made her first public appearance alongside her husband, Benny Blanco, at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, days after exchanging marital vows in Santa Barbara, California.
While the Baby crooner's life partner, Hailey, attended the star-studded event solo, after she took a brutal swipe at Selena.
For the glitzy gala, the Only Murders in the Building starlet garnered fans' attention with her eye-catching black outfit, which she paired with a matching jacket, completing her look with a bold red lip and an elegant updo.
While Hailey was captivating attention with her all-time favorite brand, The Row's ensemble.
The 29-year-old businesswoman wore a black tank dress which fell close across her back into a slightly flared skirt.
She completed her look by coordinating her eye-popping outfit with black, thin-strapped heels.
This appearance of Hailey and Selena comes a few hours after the singer shared a cryptic post about her ex's wife on social media.
Taking to Instagram, the Emilia Pérez actress wrote a message, which she later deleted, that read, "It’s just about relevance, not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop. Leave the girl alone."
The statement comes after Hailey Bieber told WSJ Magazine she "doesn't feel competitive with people she's not inspired by," which left the fans in a frenzy.
As of now, neither Selena nor Hailey has spoken about the ongoing feud rumors.