Drew Barrymore shares first message after big win at Daytime Emmy ceremony  

Drew Barrymore is on cloud nine after she created history at the 52nd annual Daytime Emmy ceremony.
On Saturday, October 18, the critically acclaimed American actress took to her Instagram account to express her joy after winning Daytime Talk Series Host for her infamous talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.
"I am so grateful for the Daytime Emmy Award for Daytime Talk Series Host. Thank you to every single amazing person that makes @thedrewbarrymoreshow possible," the actress-turned-television host began.
She continued in her statement, "I love every one of you so much. This is not my show. This is our show. To our amazing Directing Team, and Hair and Makeup Teams… congrats on your much-deserved # DaytimeEmmys Awards!"
"I hope we get to do this together forever! Swipe to see how I really feel!" Barry concluded.
She also included a throwback video of herself, shedding tears of joy after receiving an award at the tender age of 7.
To note, Drew Barrymore's talk show initially premiered on Monday, September 14, 2020.
However, the fourth season was set to launch in 2023 but was delayed at the time due to the writers' strike and eventually returned on October 16, 2023.