Entertainment

Drew Barrymore shares first message after big win at Daytime Emmy ceremony

The 'Drew Barrymore Show' host received huge accolade at the star-studded awards show

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Drew Barrymore shares first message after big win at Daytime Emmy ceremony  


Drew Barrymore is on cloud nine after she created history at the 52nd annual Daytime Emmy ceremony. 

On Saturday, October 18, the critically acclaimed American actress took to her Instagram account to express her joy after winning Daytime Talk Series Host for her infamous talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I am so grateful for the Daytime Emmy Award for Daytime Talk Series Host. Thank you to every single amazing person that makes @thedrewbarrymoreshow possible," the actress-turned-television host began.

She continued in her statement, "I love every one of you so much. This is not my show. This is our show. To our amazing Directing Team, and Hair and Makeup Teams… congrats on your much-deserved # DaytimeEmmys Awards!"

"I hope we get to do this together forever! Swipe to see how I really feel!" Barry concluded.

She also included a throwback video of herself, shedding tears of joy after receiving an award at the tender age of 7.

To note, Drew Barrymore's talk show initially premiered on Monday, September 14, 2020. 

However, the fourth season was set to launch in 2023 but was delayed at the time due to the writers' strike and eventually returned on October 16, 2023.

You Might Like:

Tom Holland prioritises ‘Spider-Man’ role over ‘James Bond’ opportunity

Tom Holland prioritises ‘Spider-Man’ role over ‘James Bond’ opportunity
Marvel's contract for 'Spider-Man' keep Tom Holland away from 'James Bond' role

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ daughters step -out in glam at Kylie Jenner's star-studded party

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ daughters step -out in glam at Kylie Jenner's star-studded party
Jessie and D'lila Combs marked their first public appearance after Sean Diddy Combs sentence

Halle Bailey finally gets relief as Judge makes major ruling against ex DDG

Halle Bailey finally gets relief as Judge makes major ruling against ex DDG
DDG and Halle Bailey parted ways in October last year after spending two years together

Princess Diana nieces, Lady Amelia, Lady Eliza channel 'Barbie' at high-society event

Princess Diana nieces, Lady Amelia, Lady Eliza channel 'Barbie' at high-society event
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer stepped out at the inaugural British Museum Ball

Sabrina Carpenter brings sass to ‘SNL’ with ‘Manchild’ and ‘Nobody’s Son’ performance

Sabrina Carpenter brings sass to ‘SNL’ with ‘Manchild’ and ‘Nobody’s Son’ performance
Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans swooning with her electrfying performance of ‘Manchild’ and ‘Nobody’s Son’

Dua Lipa’s fiancé Callum Turner spills on wedding plans & shares key rule

Dua Lipa’s fiancé Callum Turner spills on wedding plans & shares key rule
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner first sparked engagement rumours last Christmas

Sam Rivers departed from Limp Bizkit for 3 years due to fatal condition

Sam Rivers departed from Limp Bizkit for 3 years due to fatal condition
The 'Joyous Girl' singer, Sam Rivers, condition became so critical that a liver transplant in 2017 was the only option

Angelina Jolie’s striking inkwork steals show in daring backless dress

Angelina Jolie’s striking inkwork steals show in daring backless dress
Angelina Jolie mesmerizes in stunning black ensemble at Italy premiere of her new film ‘Couture’

Victoria Beckham fears for Harper as teen wants to be next Kylie Jenner

Victoria Beckham fears for Harper as teen wants to be next Kylie Jenner
Victoria Beckham has hinted that her daughter could become the next Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian sparks hilarious reaction over bizarre Academy Museum Gala look

Kim Kardashian sparks hilarious reaction over bizarre Academy Museum Gala look
‘The Kardashians’ star drops jaws with her strange appearance at Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles

D4vd case: PI identifies mysterious Tesla driver before Celeste's body discovery

D4vd case: PI identifies mysterious Tesla driver before Celeste's body discovery
Private investigator detailed the discoveries made during his investigation in D4vd case

Sabrina Carpenter takes ‘SNL’ stage to tackle album cover backlash

Sabrina Carpenter takes ‘SNL’ stage to tackle album cover backlash
On 'Saturday Night Live' stage, Sabrina Carpenter also addressed the 'misconceptions' about her persona