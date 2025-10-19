Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter brings sass to ‘SNL’ with ‘Manchild’ and ‘Nobody’s Son’ performance

Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans swooning with her electrfying performance of ‘Manchild’ and ‘Nobody’s Son’

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Sabrina Carpenter delivered an electrifying performance of two singles from her her seventh and latest album, Man’s Best Friend, at Saturday Night Live.

The Grammy winner, who has been a musician guest two-times at the show, opened with the lead song Manchild.

She later on changed the outfit and sang Nobody’s Son.

The Please Please Please singer’s performance was truly matchless, leaving fans utterly swooning and unable to stop raving about it.

In her SNL monologue, Sabrina also addressed the backlash over her latest album cover.

Fans can't get enough of Sabrina Carpenter's 'SNL' performance:

Shortly after Saturday Night Live posted a video clip of Sabrina Carpenter’s performance, fans swarmed the comment section to show love.

A fan commented, “She had double duty tonight, past two weeks at ACL and Grand Ole Opry plus she's going back tour next week, she's amazing love you Sabrina️.”

Another praised the pop icon, “She did a performance based on how I always sing at the top of my lungs and dance on my bedroom to this song, oh god now I admire this woman more.”

“Sabrina was the host and musical guest yet all her performances were incredible! She is so talented and her using the books for the beginning of Manchild made me laugh sm,” a third noted.

Sabrina debuted on SNL in May 2024. During the season 49 finale, she performed her hit single Espresso.

