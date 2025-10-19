Entertainment

Tom Holland prioritises ‘Spider-Man’ role over ‘James Bond’ opportunity

  • By Hafsa Noor
Tom Holland cannot take 007 role in upcoming James Bond movie due to his contract with Marvel Studios.

The Avengers: Endgame star was recently named as a potential replacement for Daniel Craig, however, his Spider-Man contract is said to forbid him from such roles that could overshadow his lead role in the Marvel movies.

An insider told The Sun on Sunday, "Tom can't play two superheroes, it just won't happen."

The insider added, “This is the first Bond of the AI era and the plot is going to reflect that. Writers are going to have some fun. This next Bond movie has to feel bold, fresh and relevant — especially after such a long break.”

“There’s a sense of cautious excitement behind the scenes. They want to modernise Bond without losing that classic swagger and that’s a tricky balance. Denis isn’t coming in to make a safe Bond film, he’s coming in to redefine what Bond can be. Think scale, style and substance,” tipster noted.

Previously, Tom had expressed interest in playing Bond, calling it the "pinnacle" of his career.

The most-awaited film, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, is set to head into production at Pinewood Studios in April next year.

