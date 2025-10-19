Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ daughters step -out in glam at Kylie Jenner's star-studded party

Jessie and D'lila Combs marked their first public appearance after Sean Diddy Combs sentence

  By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Sean Diddy Combs’ daughters step -out in glam at Kylie Jenners star-studded party
Sean Diddy Combs’ daughters step -out in glam at Kylie Jenner's star-studded party

Sean "Diddy" Combs’ twin daughters have reportedly scored invites to Kylie Jenner’s star-studded pop-up event, just days after the rapper’s sentencing made headlines.

On Friday, the disgraced music mogul daughters Jessie and D'lila Combs attended The Kardashian star’s pop-up Kylie Cosmetics event in West Hollywood.

The 18-year-old twin sisters marked their first public appearance in matching pink Body by Raven tracksuits.

Diddy’s daughters were in positive spirits as they flashed bright smiles while coordinating in wavy, waist-length hairstyles ahead of the weekend.

The sisters matched their makeup looks, highlighting their features with subtle blush, mauve lipstick, and brown lip liner.

Posting the snapshots on their Instagram account, the duo showcased their diamond necklaces and matching bracelets which popped up their overall look.

Notably, their glamorous appearance came amid Diddy having been in custody since September 2024.

With the 13 months he has already spent behind bars, he will likely walk free in November 2028.

Jessie and D’lila, with their siblings, stood by their father—his only living parent after Kim Porter’s 2018 death—through his trial for racketeering, sex trafficking, and related charges.

In early October, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian fined the rapper $500,000, condemning his “savage” abuse of ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and calling it an example due to the “irreparable harm” caused.

