Sabrina Carpenter makes bizarre confession during 'Saturday Night Live' 

Sabrina Carpenter has shocked her fans with her bizarre admission during her rare appearance on the popular show, Saturday Night Live.
The Man's Best Friend's crooner pulls double duty on the superhit comedy sketch show on Saturday, October 19.
During her appearance on the show, Carpenter cheekily cleared some of the misconceptions about her, which sent the internet into a frenzy.
The Espresso hitmaker told the audience, "Since you're here, I want to clear up some misconceptions people have about me, everyone thinks of me as this, like, horndog popstar."
"But there's really so much more to me. I'm not just horny, I'm also turned on and sexually charged, and I love to read," the Grammy-winning musician noted.
She additionally remarked that her favorite publication is the encyclopedia, as "it’s so big and it’s so hard."
These remarks of Short n' Sweet hitmaker are reportedly a sharp swipe at the critics surrounding her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend's provocative cover.
After the September launch of her musical collection, Carpenter was publicly called out due to the provocative album's cover.
At the time, the 26-year-old American singer and songwriter did not respond to the criticism, which she clarified during the season 51 of Saturday Night Live in the most fun way.