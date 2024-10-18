Hania Aamir enjoys unforgettable night at Billie Eilish's sold-out show

Trending

  • October 18, 2024
Hania Aamir has once again proved that she is die-hard Billie Eilish fan!

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share glimpse of Eilish’s concert.

Eilish’s sold-out concert was the first night of her three-show MSG residency as part of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

In first Instagram stories clip, Aamir posted her selfie video with Eilish’s LUNCH playing in the background.

Meanwhile the second clip, which she set with Eilish’s Lost Cause, featured the empty arena just before the show kicked off.

Aamir then posted a video of Eilish, rocking the stage with her angelic voice and ground-breaking energy.

Although, the Mere Humsafer actress did not captured herself, she seemingly enjoyed the concert to the fullest.

This is not the first time Aamir has showed her love for Eilish.

In May, she shared a snap of her cozy lounge which featured a LCD playing tracks from Billie’s album Hit Me Hard and Soft amidst the dim lights.

Previously, during a Q/A session, a fan asked her, "Do you love Billie Eilish or do you love Billie Eilish?" to which Hania Aamir responded, "I like this question," as she posted a picture of herself wearing a Billie Eilish t-shirt.

