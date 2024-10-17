 Harry Styles breaks silence on ‘supportive’ One Direction star Liam Payne’s death

Harry Styles has finally addressed the death of One Direction former bandmate Liam Payne.
On Wednesday, Liam lost his life at age 31 after he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The leader of 1D, Harry, has penned a touching tribute to his late “supportive” bandmate on Instagram.
He wrote, “I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing. His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it. Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious.”
The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker added, “He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.”
Harry shared that his heart "breaks" for Liam's parents Karen, Geoff, his sisters Nicola and Ruth, and son Bear.
The other members of One Direction have also honoured Liam on their official social media accounts.
Zayn Malik and Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson were put in the band together alongside Liam after they auditioned as solo artists on the X Factor in 2010.