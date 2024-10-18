Sabrina Carpenter drops UNSEEN snaps from Short N’ Sweet Tour: SEE

Sabrina Carpenter has a lot to share about the exciting Short N’ Sweet Tour!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Friday, October 18, 2024, the Espresso hitmaker dropped a carousel of photos that featured her having some me time and also “fans from the thrilling tour.
“U know i had to tour it to em,” captioned the Taste singer.
In the first photo of the carousel, Sabrina Carpenter was captured in a casual look with bare face in a recording room, while the second snap featured her excited crowd from the tour.
The third image snapped the Please Please Please singer having breakfast followed by some more snaps of her ardent fans. In the third last slide, Carpenter can be seen soaking in a lathered-up tub.
Meanwhile, the last photo featured the iconic singer in her gorgeous and glittery red one-piece minidress, blonde curly locks, and her signature silver shimmery towel.
Soon after the Nonsense singer shared the snaps, her ardent fans swamped the post with their heartfelt comments.
“THE SHOW WAS AMAZING!!!! YOURE A STARRRRR,” the first admired, while the second expressed, “I want to go back so badly. Two times was not enough.”
The third fan gushed, “Ur literally incredible,” meanwhile the fourth penned, “Literal queen.”
Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour’s next concert will take place at Lenovo Center in Raleigh on Saturday, October 19, 2024.