Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's new film 'The Drama' set for global premiere

'The Drama' is scheduled for release next year following a year of intense filming

  By Fatima Hassan
Highly-awaited film, The Drama, is finally set for the worldwide debut after a year of filming. 

On Friday, October 17, an American independent entertainment company, A24, announced that Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s upcoming film will be arriving in the theatres on April 3, 2026, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The popular Norwegian filmmaker directed the film, which garnered traction due to his dark comedy films, including Dream Scenario, which starred Nicolas Cage.

Despite revealing the release date, the creators of the upcoming movie’s plot have kept it under wraps.

However, it is reported that the movie will revolve around the chronicles of a couple, portrayed by Zendaya and Pattinson, and their love and nuptials face challenging hurdles.

In addition to the Euphoria star and Batman actor, the forthcoming film also stars Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Gates. 

In an old interview with a French magazine, Pattinson spoke about how the script of his new movie had affected him, as it drove him "crazy" while going through the script.

"I was desperately looking for its meaning, writing pages and pages of textual analysis. I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene," the Twilight actor added.

The 39-year-old English actor further noted, "I shared my doubts with her, I spoke for two hours, and after a while, very calmly, she made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning."

To note, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are also set to star in Christopher Nolan’s anticipated movie, The Odyssey, alongside Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Lupita Nyong’o.  

