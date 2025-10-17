Finneas teases exciting wedding details with fiancée Caudia Sulewski

Finneas O'Connell has gotten candid about his intimate wedding plans with fiancée Claudia Sulewski.
At the premiere of Nobody Wants This at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, the musician shared his future plans.
During a chat with PEOPLE, Finneas recalled proposing to Claudia, "I was nervous and I was not, on the day it was going well and I felt really happy, but just leading up to it, there were so many elements I wanted to get right.”
He added, "And so there were a couple months where I was just lying awake at night. So that was a real sigh of relief when that all worked out."
Billie Eilish’s brother revealed that he is letting his fiancée take the control of their wedding planning.
The pop icon revealed, "I will be a hype man. If she gives me multiple choices, I will give her my preference. But I want her to love everything about it, and I am very easy to please, so I will for sure love everything about it. Yeah."
Finneas and Claudia, who met on a dating app in 2018, announced their engagemnemnt on September 24.
The romantic couple have been in a relationship for seven years.