Nicole Kidman 'finds solace' after painful divorce from ex Keith Urban

The 'Babygirl' actress and the 'Let It Roll' crooner parted ways in September after 19 years of marriage

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Nicole Kidman has reportedly moved on from her painful split from her now estranged husband, Keith Urban. 

Days after announcing her separation from Australian-American country singer, the Babygirl actress finally found solace after filing for divorce.

According to People, an insider recently disclosed that Kidman, who is back in her home in Nashville after her European trip, has surrounded herself with two things: her "work and kids" instead of overthinking her past.

"She isn't someone who dwells on regrets — she believes everything happens for a reason," the tipster added.

The source additionally noted, "She has a great attitude and feels very grateful for her life," before adding that the Oscar-winning actress is looking forward to the upcoming projects.

This report comes a few days after Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who were married for 19 years, broke the internet with their separation announcement.

As per the media reports, the Eyes Wide Shut actress filed for divorce on September 29 from the 57-year-old musician, citing irreconcilable differences.

The former couple is also parents to their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

